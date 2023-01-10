40-minute delays and five miles of congestion after M6 crash near Preston closes two lanes
A collision closed two lanes on the M6 near Preston, resulting in 40-minute delays and five miles of congestion.
The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 30 (Blacow Bridge) at around 5.30pm on Tuesday evening (January 10).
Lanes one and two (of four) were subsequently closed following the collision, resulting in long delays.
“There are delays of 40 minutes above usual journey times and 5 miles of congestion approaching the incident,” a spokesman for National Highways said.