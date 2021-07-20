'30 minute delays' after crash on M6 between junctions 25 and 26

Two lanes were closed on the M6 near Wigan following a collision involving a car and a lorry today (July 20).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:53 pm

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 25 (Bryn Interchange) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) at approximately 3.20pm.

Highways England described the collision as "minor" but warned motorists to expect 30 minute delays on the approach.

Traffic officers and recovery vehicles were called to the scene and the lane closures were lifted at around 5.45pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The collision involved a lorry and a car, according to the AA.

Read More

Read More
Preston Bus to scrap 'exact fare' policy in bid to get people back on public tra...

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

Highways England warned motorists to expect 30 minute delays on the approach to the collision. (Credit: AA)
WiganHighways England