‘25 minute delays’ after crash on M6 closes two lanes between junctions 27 and 28

A crash on the M6 southbound near Standish closed two lanes, resulting in long delays in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST

The crash occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at approximately 2pm on Wednesday (June 7).

Two out of three lanes were closed following the collision while the scene was cleared.

Motorists face delays due to M6 lane closures.
Long delays were reported after a crash closed two lanes on the M6 near Standish (Credit: National Highways)Long delays were reported after a crash closed two lanes on the M6 near Standish (Credit: National Highways)
Long delays were reported after a crash closed two lanes on the M6 near Standish (Credit: National Highways)
National Highways expected normal traffic conditions to return at around 3.30pm.

The average speed reported in the area was 10mph, with drivers experiencing delays of around 25 minutes.

