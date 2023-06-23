News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Latest updates on Leyland 'explosives' incident
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm

20-minute delays reported on M6 following multi-vehicle crash near Preston

Traffic was building on the M6 near Preston following a multi-vehicle collision, resulting in delays of around 20 minutes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 17:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:25 BST

Heavy traffic was building on the southbound carriageway near junction 32 (Broughton) at around 5pm on Friday (June 23).

A multi-vehicle collision was reported near junction 31 (Samlesbury) at approximately 3.20pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All lanes have since reopened, but residual delays remained in the area, with rush-hour commuters experiencing delays of around 20 minutes.

Traffic was building on the M6 near Preston following a multi-vehicle collision (Credit: National Highways)Traffic was building on the M6 near Preston following a multi-vehicle collision (Credit: National Highways)
Traffic was building on the M6 near Preston following a multi-vehicle collision (Credit: National Highways)
Most Popular

Traffic was also backing up to the new junction on the M55 eastbound near Higher Bartle.

Read More
Lancashire sex offender who used fake name while communicating online jailed
Heavy traffic was also reported on the M55 eastbound (Credit: National Highways)Heavy traffic was also reported on the M55 eastbound (Credit: National Highways)
Heavy traffic was also reported on the M55 eastbound (Credit: National Highways)
Related topics:TrafficM55