19 photos of some of the worst potholes in Burnley and Padiham including Centenary Way and Accrington Road

Pothole. Just the mention of the word can strike fear into the heart of every motorist.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 16:33 GMT

According to figures published this month pothole damage to vehicles costs a staggering £474M in the past year.

We sent photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard onto the streets of Burnley to find some of the worst potholes and here they are.

Pot holes on Accrington Road opposite The Angel Inn, Burnley.

1. Take a bumpy tour around some of the worst potholes in Burnley and Padiham

Pot holes on Accrington Road opposite The Angel Inn, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley

2. Take a bumpy tour around some of the worst potholes in Burnley and Padiham

Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley.

3. Take a bumpy tour around some of the worst potholes in Burnley and Padiham

Pot holes on Accrington Road, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Pot holes on Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley

4. Take a bumpy tour around some of the worst potholes in Burnley and Padiham

Pot holes on Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

