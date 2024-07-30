On the July, 23rd, 1874, Burnley based tea importer/exporter Abraham Altham treated his best customers and friends to a day trip from Burnley to Blackpool as a ‘thank you’ for their business and friendship. And last week Altham’s Travel, which has a branch in Burnley, recreated the historic journey, hosting 50 VIP customers.
The company, which also has branches iin Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, had members of staff dressed in Victorian outfits on the trip to accompany the day trippers who were chosen after entering a free competition.
The coach set off from Todmorden with a stop off at Burnley bus station where directors and managers were there to greet everyone before giving them a champagne send-off. Once in Blackpool the winners were treated to a celebratory afternoon tea in the famous Tower ballroom followed by dancing.
