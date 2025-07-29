Rail passengers and motorists faced major disruption this morning after vandals cut through key railway cables in Poulton-le-Fylde overnight

Network Rail engineers discovered ten severed cables in the early hours, including a 650v power line, fibre optics and crucial signalling systems - causing significant disruption to services between Preston and Blackpool.

Trains are now extremely limited while specialist teams work on urgent repairs.

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling via the National Rail Enquiries website.

Darren Miller, Network Rail’s infrastructure director for the North West said: “The damage caused by senseless vandals overnight in Poulton-le-Fylde will unnecessarily delay the journeys of our passengers and level crossing users this morning.

“It also adds to the high workload of our front line teams, when they could be repairing other faults in the area.

“It is likely to cost the taxpayer thousands of pounds.”

The damage has also affected road users as the Carleton level crossing barriers are stuck in the down position due to failed signalling.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes until the issue is resolved.

“I’m very sorry to passengers and road users who will suffer because of someone’s criminal actions,” Mr Miller added.

“If you are planning to travel between Preston and Blackpool today, please check your service is running.”

Engineers are currently on site and have a plan in place to carry out repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

Trains between Blackpool South and Preston are not affected by this disruption.

For live travel updates, visit: www.nationalrail.co.uk.