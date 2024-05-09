Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family and friends of a brave teenager who tragically died last year put on their walking boots to scale the Yorkshire Three Peaks in her memory.

Holly Brand, who went to school at Darwen Aldridge Community Academy, lost her battle with pulmonary hypertension - a condition that affects the blood vessels in the lungs, in June 2023, aged just 15.

After Holly passed away she lay at rest in a cold room, known as a Sunflower Room at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, where her family could visit her, giving them extra time to say goodbye.

On Saturday, April 20, an intrepid troop of 18 walkers including Holly’s parents decided to pay tribute to her life by climbing Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough – a total of 24 miles – to raise money for Derian House.

Holly’s dad Kevin, 49, said: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life – I have pain in places where I have never felt pain but it was worth every minute.

“We didn’t know about Derian House until we needed them. Derian went above and beyond for us and Holly, I don’t know what we would have done without them. It’s a fantastic place.

“Holly stayed in a Sunflower Room for eight days – we never knew this was an option for us. We just knew we didn’t want Holly going into a morgue.

“The Sunflower Room meant we could spend more time with Holly. We brought all of her bedding, her own pyjamas, her pictures. We played her favourite music.

“I think a lot of people who haven’t experienced a Sunflower Room might think it’s unusual, because you don’t realise you want something like that until you’re in that situation.”

The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge in Holly’s memory was organised by close family friend Mick French, 50, from Leyland.

Kevin added: “It means a lot that Mick decided to organise the fundraiser for Holly, when we weren’t in the right place to organise anything like this at the time.

“We didn’t realise how popular Holly was until she passed. So many people have got behind the event, and some have gone beyond that.

“It was a fantastic achievement for everyone who took part.”

Mick French is an ex-colleague of Holly’s Dad Kevin and currently works alongside Holly’s brothers Jack, 29, and Ryan, 22, at safety equipment supplier Heskins Ltd, in Chorley.

He said: “Holly’s passing has left a profound impact on those who knew her, and the pain of her loss is still palpable for her family and friends.

“The Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge is an opportunity for us to come together, not only to pay tribute to Holly’s life, but also to raise funds for a cause that has been instrumental in providing care and support to families like the Brands.”

Holly Brand has also inspired her school, Darwen Aldridge Community Academy, to raise money for Derian House in her memory.

They have so far raised a whopping £2,500, and continue to raise funds for the charity.

And the school’s principal Claire Bailey will be taking part in this year’s Dive for Derian to raise money for the charity, skydiving from up to 15,000ft.