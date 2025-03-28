Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man's body has been discovered in a woods in East Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to woodland off Grove Lane, Padiham shortly after 6.30am this morning.

Paramedics attended and the man, aged in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

A man in his 30s was found dead in woodland off Grove Lane, Padiham shortly after 6.30am this morning (March 28) | Google

Police statement

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called to Grove Lane, Padiham, at 6.32am today (March 28) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed the man was deceased.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”