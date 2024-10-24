Lancashire Police probe tragic and 'unexpected' death of baby boy found 'unresponsive' at home in Burnley
Ambulance crews were called to the scene in Moorland Road at 7.31am on Monday (October 21) and the boy was rushed to hospital.
Medics were unable to revive him and the boy was sadly pronounced dead in hospital. North West Ambulance Service alerted Lancashire Police and officers visited the home to make enquiries.
The force said the boy's death is currently being treated as 'unexpected' and 'enquiries are ongoing'.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by North West Ambulance Service at 7.31am on Monday (October 21) to Moorland Road, Burnley, to a report that a baby was unresponsive.
“Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was later pronounced deceased in hospital. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.
“The boy’s death is currently being treated as unexpected. Our enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information can call 101. Quote log 181 of October 21.”
