Traffic chaos as busy Buckshaw Village road closed for week-long roadworks

Central Avenue closed yesterday (Monday, February 21) with works to continue until next Monday (February 28).

The busy road - which cuts through the middle of Buckshaw, from Dawson Lane to Euxton Lane - will be shut from 9am to 3pm each day.

But yesterday, some parents complained that the roadworks were still in place when they went to pick up their children from Buckshaw Primary School at 3.30pm.

The road closure led to gridlock this morning, with some residents saying it took 30 minutes to reach the M6 in Leyland - a 1.5 mile journey that usually takes around 5 minutes.

The week-long closure is expected to lead to further congestion and rush hour delays in Wigan Road, Dawbers Lane, Euxton Lane and surrounding areas in the coming days.

Lancashire County Council said the week-long closure is needed to allow pothole repairs to be completed.

