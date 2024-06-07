Woman seriously injured after being struck by Benelli motorcycle on A59 in Longton

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jun 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 13:37 BST
An 80-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was struck by a motorcyclist on the A59 in South Ribble.

The woman, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the collision near Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton yesterday.

The motorcyclist was not injured and nobody was arrested, said the force.

There were long delays on the A59 through South Ribble as police and paramedics worked at the scene from 4.25pm into the evening.

The collision led to severe delays on the A59 in South Ribble on Thursday evening
The collision led to severe delays on the A59 in South Ribble on Thursday evening

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a serious collision in Longton.

“Our officers were called to the A59 Liverpool Road at 4.24pm yesterday (June 6) following reports a Benelli BN125 motorcycle had collided with a pedestrian.

“The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s from Hutton, suffered head and leg injuries. She remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“The rider of the motorcycle was not injured. Nobody has been arrested.”

There were long delays on the A59 through South Ribble as police and paramedics worked at the scene from 4.25pm into the evening.
There were long delays on the A59 through South Ribble as police and paramedics worked at the scene from 4.25pm into the evening.

Sgt Joe Ghigi, from our Specialist Operations Team, added: “This collision has left a woman with serious injuries.

“Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or footage can email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 961 of June 6, 2024.

