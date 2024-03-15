Woman killed in M65 crash after Peugeot overtakes Mercedes Atego on Lancashire motorway
A woman seriously injured in a crash on the M65 has sadly died.
Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm yesterday following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.
Lancashire Police said a Peugeot 208 reportedly overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier.
It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.
The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in a woman losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1217 of March 13 or email [email protected]
