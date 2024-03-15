Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman seriously injured in a crash on the M65 has sadly died.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm yesterday following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.

Lancashire Police said a Peugeot 208 reportedly overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier.

It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in a woman losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”