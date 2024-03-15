Breaking

Woman killed in M65 crash after Peugeot overtakes Mercedes Atego on Lancashire motorway

The Peugeot driver overtook a lorry on the motorway before tragically losing control.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:12 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 09:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman seriously injured in a crash on the M65 has sadly died.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm yesterday following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said a Peugeot 208 reportedly overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died in hospital from her injuriesThe passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died in hospital from her injuries
The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died in hospital from her injuries

It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she sadly died from her injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “Very sadly this collision has now resulted in a woman losing her life and I would continue to appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1217 of March 13 or email [email protected]

Related topics:M65Peugeot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.