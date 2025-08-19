Breaking

Lytham crash leaves woman, 78, dead at scene after colliding with parked car in Church Road

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 19th Aug 2025, 07:43 BST
A woman has sadly died after crashing into a parked car in Lytham.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Church Road at 6.45pm on Sunday (August 17).

Officers attended and found that a Mini Countryman, which had been travelling in the direction of Blackpool Road, had collided with a parked vehicle.

The driver of the Mini, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medical personnel.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Church Road at 6.45pm on Sunday (August 17). A 78-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.placeholder image
Emergency services were called to the scene in Church Road at 6.45pm on Sunday (August 17). A 78-year-old woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. | Google

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and footage to the fatal crash.

Sgt Bex Price of the Road Policing Unit said: “My thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this sad and distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the Church Road area around the time it happened, to get in touch with us.”

Please contact 101 or email [email protected] – quoting log 1188 of August 17.

