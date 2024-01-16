A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene of a crash in Leyland last night (Monday, January 15).

Police and ambulance crews were called to the crash at the junction of Leyland Lane and Springfield Road at around 10.30pm.

A Mitsubishi was reportedly turning onto Leyland Lane when it collided with another car travelling along the road.

The scene of the crash in Leyland Lane, Leyland on Monday night (January 15)

A 28-year-old woman was checked over by ambulance crews before being arrested on suspicion of drink/drugs driving, said Lancashire Police.

Shannon Platt, 28, of Westfield Drive, Leyland was later charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 9.40pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Leyland Road in Leyland.

"Officers attended and a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs.

"She has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on April 26."

Ambulance crews attended to one of the drivers but no serious injuries were reported.

Leyland Lane was closed until nearly midnight as police investigated the cause of the crash and the damaged vehicles were recovered from the scene.