Woman biker rushed to hospital with multiple broken bones after Leyland van crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:09 BST
A woman biker in her 50s suffered multiple broken bones after a crash in Leyland yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, where the woman was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Boxer van shortly after 1pm.

The road was closed near the junction with Wigan Road while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene. No arrests were made.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, near the junction with Wigan Road, where the woman motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Boxer van shortly after 1pm on Sunday (April 13) | Google

Lancashire Police said the woman was taken to hospital with a number of fractures but her condition is not believed to be ‘life-threatening’.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called today just after 1.05pm to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a Peugeot Boxer van in Lancaster Lane, Leyland.

“The rider of the motorcycle – a woman in her 50’s – was taken to hospital with multiple fractures.

“Thankfully, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery. No arrests were made.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us quoting log 0568 of April 13.”

