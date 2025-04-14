Woman biker rushed to hospital with multiple broken bones after Leyland van crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to Lancaster Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, where the woman was involved in a crash with a Peugeot Boxer van shortly after 1pm.
The road was closed near the junction with Wigan Road while police and ambulance crews worked at the scene. No arrests were made.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police said the woman was taken to hospital with a number of fractures but her condition is not believed to be ‘life-threatening’.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called today just after 1.05pm to a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and a Peugeot Boxer van in Lancaster Lane, Leyland.
“The rider of the motorcycle – a woman in her 50’s – was taken to hospital with multiple fractures.
“Thankfully, her injuries are not thought to be life threatening, and she is expected to make a full recovery. No arrests were made.
“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact us quoting log 0568 of April 13.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.