Woman, 40s, rushed to hospital after crashing into tree near Preston

A woman in her 40s was rushed to hospital after a crash near Preston last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene in Cumeragh Lane, between Longridge and Broughton, at around 7.20pm.

Lancashire Police said the driver struck a tree on the rural stretch of road, close to Tomlinsons Farm at Whittingham. The road was closed until around 10.30pm while officers and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The force said the woman remains in hospital where she is being treated for rib and facial injuries. No arrests were made.