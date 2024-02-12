Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Windy Harbour bypass will close for 8.5 hours overnight ahead of new traffic lights being switched on this week.

The Bypass, overseen by National Highways, is an ambitious multi million pound project aimed at alleviating the crippling peak-time congestion on the A585, which provides a vital link between the M6 and communities in Over Wyre, Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

Ahead of fully opening the new bypass, Natioanl Highways will be carrying out final structure inspections on Grange footbridge and Lodge Lane bridge.

The inspections require mobile elevated machinery and a road closure to allow engineers to inspect the bridges.

To do this safely, they need to close the bypass in both directions between Windy Harbour and Poulton junctions,.

The bypass will be closed on Monday and Tuesday (9pm to 5.30am).

During the overnight closures, clearly signed diversions will be in place, said National Highways - see routes below.

The bypass will be closed in both directions between Windy Harbour and Poulton junctions on Monday and Tuesday (9pm to 5.30am)

A spokesperson for National Highways added: "It’s essential our work is completed ahead of the new traffic lights being switched on at Skippool Bridge junction (week commencing Mondaym, February 12).

"It means traffic detection loops can be installed, helping to keep traffic running smoothly.

"If you’re travelling during this period, please allow more time for your journey and check traffic conditions before you leave.

"We would like to apologise in for any disruption this may cause you. Please bear with us as we complete this essential work."

The agency added: "To minimise customer disruption, we’ll be bringing forward and completing as much other work as possible to reduce the need for additional closures in the future."

Bypass diversion routes during closure on Monday and Tuesday (from 9pm to 5.30am)

Bypass diversion routes

Southbound diversion route between Little Singleton and M55

turn right onto A586 Garstang Road East, continue onto Garstang Road West and Poulton Road to the A587 roundabout

take the first exit off the roundabout signed (M55) and follow the A587 past Blackpool Zoo

join the A583 and follow it southbound to M55 junction 4

follow the M55 eastbound to re-join the A585 at junction 3 (Wesham)

Northbound diversion route between M55 and Little Singleton