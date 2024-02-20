Lancashire Police close M65 after concern for welfare incident on motorway bridge
A full motorway closure was in place while police worked at the scene this morning.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M65 was closed early this morning due to a concern for welfare incident on a bridge over the Lancashire motorway.
Traffic was held for 40 minutes in both directions while officers responded at 3.20am. The incident was resolved safely and the M65 fully reopened at 4am.
Police statement
A police spokesperson told the Post: "It was a concern for welfare, safely resolved. Call came at 3.20am, motorway reopened at 4am."