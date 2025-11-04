Woman detained under Mental Health Act after M6 incident near Leyland this morning
The motorway was closed in both directions at around 4am while officers responded to reports of a vulnerable woman on a bridge.
The M6 was closed between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) while officers and ambulance crews worked at the scene for nearly an hour.
A police spokesperson said the incident was safely resolved and a woman was detained under section 136 of the Mental Health Act.
Section 136 is a power that allows a police officer to take a person from a public place to a "place of safety" if they appear to be suffering from a mental disorder and are in urgent need of care or control. This is not an arrest but a measure to ensure the person's immediate safety and to facilitate a health assessment to determine their next steps.
The closed stretch of M6 between Leyland and Standish reopened at around 4.45am.