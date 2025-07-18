It emerged this week that the cash for a long-awaited revamp of the A582 between South Ribble and Preston has finally been found.

However, the overhaul - which will see key junctions on the route around Lostock Hall and Farington upgraded - is far cry from plans to turn the route into a dual carriageway from Lostock Lane through to the Broad Oak roundabout in Penwortham, as originally envisaged 12 years ago.

In spite of at least some improvements - which Lancashire County Council highways bosses hope will significantly cut congestion - now being on the horizon, it seems Lancashire Post readers are largely unimpressed by the proposed project.

Here is what some of you had to say on Facebook in response to our story about the scheme, which will cost at least £77m - £57.9m now being stumped up by the government and the rest in funding from County Hall.

“The problem, which seems to be repeated over and over by LCC, is that the people who come up with and approve these ideas don't live in the areas affected. They don't understand local issues and so continue to design a one cap fits all solution, which inevitably gets it wrong.” (Red Seven)

“I'm shocked that £57 million is being spent on four new sets of traffic lights instead of a much-needed dual carriageway. The decisions made by LCC's traffic department are puzzling, to say the least.” (Mark Davies)

“Utter WASTE OF TIME - it won't work because the elephant in the room is the bridge, plain and simple. Expecting two lanes of traffic each way to go over a single lane bridge is ALWAYS going to cause issues. Until they sort that out EVERYTHING else is just wasting MY money.” (Jonathon Potter)

“Utterly pointless waste of money and time plus years of disruption. If Reform are looking to save LCC money, take a look here.” (Rob Randell)

“The best way LCC could save money is to replace all the idiots who come up with these plans that never work with people who live in the area and are aware of where all the difficulties lie. But that’s too simplistic for them to take any notice of, cause they obviously think they know best - and it’s been proven time and again that they haven’t got a clue.” (Linda Lee)

“Dual it or leave it ….what a waste of money. Unless their motive is to get the Amazon traffic out quicker out of the business park!” (David Gillibrand)