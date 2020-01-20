Warning to motorists as bus lane fines to be enforced in Preston, Accrington and Burnley from today

Have your say

Three bus lanes in Lancashire will be enforced from today.

Drivers could receive a £60 penalty if they use bus lanes in Preston, Accrington, and Burnley.

Fishergate Hill

All three bus lanes have been in place for some time, and are now being enforced for misuse.

The bus lanes are on

• Fishergate Hill in Preston from the junction with Strand Road, towards the junction with Corporation Street.

• King Street in Accrington, near the bus station

• Church Street in Burnley

Additional signage has been put in place.