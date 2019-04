Have your say

Traffic police have warned of delays on the M6 this afternoon.

An abnormal load will be moving from the A66 at Scotch Corner to the M6 northbound this afternoon.

The load – consisting of wind turbines – will be slow moving and is likely to cause delays.

The vehicle will set off from Scotch Corner along the A66 at 2.30pm, escorted by Cumbria Constabulary.

It will head north on the M6 to its final destination in Scotland.