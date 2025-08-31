Police rush to railway after person spotted walking along tracks between Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge
Police responded after reports of a person walking along the track from Bamber Bridge to Lostock Hall on Friday evening (29 August).
Special constables (volunteer officers for Lancashire Police) alerted the railway authorities and control signals operator while racing to Lostock Hall to intercept the person.
The incident was safely resolved and the person was taken to a place of safety.
Posting on Lancashire Specials Facebook page, the force said: “After making an emergency call to the controlling signaller and updating our colleagues on site, I arrived at scene and was able to work out which way the vulnerable person was likely to go.
“Colleagues from British Transport Police and a Network Rail Mobile Operations Manager were trying to catch up to the vulnerable person.
“I made my way to Lostock Hall station just in time to intercept them. They were taken to a place of safety with the relevant care arrangements being organised by British Transport Police.”
You can ring Samaritans 24/7 on 116 123 or visit their website and use their email/chat features: https://orlo.uk/EjwNC