'Urgent' overnight closures for Fishergate in Preston – with bus diversions in place

Urgent overnight closures are set for Preston's main high street due to 'urgent' repair work.

Lancashire County Council said an "urgent request" has been signed off to close the road on Thursday (April 25) from 10pm to 6am due to a depression in the road.

Bus services will be diverted via Ring Way and Corporation Street before rejoining its route at Preston Railway Station

The same closure will then be in place next Thursday to finish off repair work.

A spokesman for the county council said: "We are due to carry out excavations to investigate the cause of a depression which has developed, and are carrying out this work overnight to try to minimise disruption as far as possible.

"The closure is on Fishergate between Glovers Court and Cannon Street with buses being diverted via Glovers Court, Cross Street, and Cannon Street.

"We hope to be able to reinstate and resurface the area by the morning, and return overnight on Thursday, May 2 to complete the resurfacing."

Preston Bus' 89 service at 10.20pm and 10.50pm will divert via Ring Way and Corporation Street before rejoining its route at Preston Railway Station.

A company spokesman said: "Passengers are advised to board at the bus station or railway station."