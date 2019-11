Have your say

A lane closure has been lifted on the M6 following a car crash that drivers were warned would cause long delays.

Two lanes on the motorway from junction 34 at Lancaster to junction 33 at Galgate were closed at around 4pm today following the incident.

One of the lanes was later reopened.

A lane one closure remained in place until around 5.30pm. It has now been removed by Highways England.

A spokesman said: "The lane closure has now been removed and the carriageway is clear."