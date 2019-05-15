Uninsured driver with no licence has car seized TWICE in ONE week in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

An uninsured driver with no licence has had his car seized by police for a second time in a week.



Lancashire Road Police stopped the car in the car park of B&Q in Bamber Bridge yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 14).

Officers had been alerted to the illegally driven Vauxhall Astra by ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), which identified the car as uninsured.

Further police checks revealed that the driver had been stopped, and his car seized, just a few days prior for the same offences.

"It's the second time in a week for this driver. Still no license and still no insurance. Vehicle seized again and driver reported!", tweeted Lancashire Road Police.

The car was again seized by police and the driver has been reported for repeated offences.

The driver of this vehicle has been pulled over twice in a week for having no licence and no insurance.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

What happens if you are caught driving without insurance?

The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and 6 penalty points if you are caught driving a vehicle that you are not insured to drive.

If the case goes to court you could get:

- an unlimited fine

- disqualified from driving

The police also have the power to seize, and in some cases, destroy the vehicle that is being driven uninsured.