Two road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston, including two road closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5

1. Preston roadworks 29/9-5/2

Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5 | Google Maps

What: Road closed Why: BT When: Sept 29-Oct 1

2. Hollowforth Lane, Preston

What: Road closed Why: BT When: Sept 29-Oct 1 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: road closure for s50 licence works carried out by PNDaly. Works to excavate and lay mains for new development(Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 11

3. Moor Lane, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: road closure for s50 licence works carried out by PNDaly. Works to excavate and lay mains for new development(Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: 278 licence works outside 638 Garstang Road, Preston. Works carried out by PAS NW Ltd. Works to construct a crossing point and resurfacing (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 11

4. Garstang Road, Preston

What: Temporary traffic lights Why: 278 licence works outside 638 Garstang Road, Preston. Works carried out by PAS NW Ltd. Works to construct a crossing point and resurfacing (Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 11 | Google Maps

