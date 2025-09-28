Two road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 72 roadworks beginning between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks 29/9-5/2 Major roadworks starting in Preston between Monday, September 29 and Sunday, October 5

Hollowforth Lane, Preston What: Road closed Why: BT When: Sept 29-Oct 1

Moor Lane, Preston What: Temporary traffic lights Why: road closure for s50 licence works carried out by PNDaly. Works to excavate and lay mains for new development(Lancashire County Council) When: Sept 29-Oct 11