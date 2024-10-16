Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five people, including two children, have tragically died in a horror crash on the M6.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the M6 northbound near Tebay Services shortly after 4pm yesterday.

Cumbria Police said the fatal collision involved two vehicles – a Skoda and a Toyota. The driver of the Skoda, a man from Cambridgeshire was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A family from Glasgow travelling in the Toyota - a man driving the car, a woman and two children, also died at the scene.

A third child in the Toyota was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with serious injuries.

Five people were killed in a crash on the M6 on Tuesday | Chris Isles

Cumbria Police said the families of those involved are being supported by specially trained officers.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service deployed four fire engines from Penrith, Kendal and Shap and remained on the scene for several hours.

As well as the Great North Air Ambulance, North West Ambulance Service and volunteer Beep Doctors were also in attendance.

The M6 northbound was shut from J36 to J39 on Tuesday afternoon and reopened fully in the early hours of this morning.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 146 of 15 October 2024.

You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.