Tributes to 55-year-old Morecambe dad killed in Settle motorbike crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 28th Aug 2025, 11:03 BST
A Morecambe family have paid tribute to a 55-year-old dad killed in a motorcycle crash at the weekend.

Mikey (Michael) Woods, 55, sadly died at the scene near Settle, North Yorkshire on Saturday (August 23).

The fatal crash happened at around 3pm near Giggleswick & Settle Golf Club, at the junction of Mill Hill Lane and the B6480, and involved Mr Woods’ white, red and blue BMW motorcycle and a grey Skoda car.

Mikey (Michael) Woods.placeholder image
Mikey (Michael) Woods.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services, Mr Woods sadly died at the scene. No-one else was injured during the collision.

His family said: “Mikey was a much loved, son, dad, brother, and friend to many. He will be sadly missed”.

A police spokesperson added: “Our thoughts remain with his family, and our thanks go to members of the public who stopped to assist at the scene and provided first aid to Mikey.”

The road was closed while crash investigators examined the scene before reopening just before midnight.

