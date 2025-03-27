Tributes have been paid to a woman with a ‘heart of gold’ after she was knocked down and killed in Morecambe.

Sarah Joanne Theobald, 41, died at the scene in Regent Road where she was struck by a Vauxhall Astra shortly before 8.30pm on March 11.

‘A heart of gold’

Sarah’s loved ones said: “Sarah Joanne Theobald was born on the 11 December 1983. She spent the first 9 years of her life in Morecambe with her mum before moving to Ashton-under-Lyne to live with her dad, step-mum, brothers and sister.

“At around the age of 19 Sarah decided her future lay in Morecambe and returned to be with her family there. It was in Morecambe that she met Rob, who has been her partner for 22 years.

“Sarah will be remembered as the fun-loving, kind, caring person she was, protective of those she loved, and who was the life and soul of any gathering.

“She had many friends from different times in her life, but they all agree on one thing – Sarah had a heart of gold and would do anything for the people she cared about.

“She will be sadly missed by all who loved her, and all who were loved by her.”

Lancashire Police continue to appeal for information and footage as they investigate the fatal collision in Regent Road, Morecambe.

The Vauxhall driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation, as the force appeals for anyone who witnessed the tragic collision to get in touch.

“Our thoughts remain with Sarah’s loved ones at this very sad time,” said the force.

If you can assist enquiries, you can call police on 101 quoting log 1297 of March 11 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]