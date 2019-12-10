'Tree blown down' in high winds on A585 in Lancashire

Have your say

There were reports that a tree has been blown down on a busy main road near Kirkham tonight.

The incident happenedon the A585 at around 4.30pm as high winds and torrential rain battered the North West.

The A585 near junction 3 of the M55 was very congested as a result of the downed tree.

Queues were stretchnig back towards Wesham and Singleton

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "Some heavy rainfall across the region's motorways so please take it easy on the way home tonight folks.

"Better to get home a little late than never."

Gale force winds are forecast, particularly across cross-pennine routes (#A66, #A628 etc).

HGVs, caravans and motorbikes should take extra care and drive to the conditions.