TransPennine Express to refund fare increase for season ticket holders

TransPennine Express (TPE) has today, Monday 6 January 2020, announced a customer compensation scheme that cancels out the annual regulated fare increase for season ticket holders.

TPE customers who held a season ticket between 1 October and 31 December 2019 will be eligible for a 3% rebate, which will more than cover the 2.8% average increase on regulated fares.

A TransPennine Express train

TPE’s Managing Director, Leo Goodwin said, “We know that our performance was not up to scratch at the end of last year and for this we really do apologise. We have experienced a number of issues following the introduction of our new trains, resulting in disruption to a number of our customers journeys with us.

“I would like to thank our customers for continuing to travel with us and it is only right that we compensate them for the recent disruption.

"In order to improve performance, we have extended an amended timetable on our services between Liverpool Lime Street and Edinburgh for the rest of January.

"This will allow our services to recover and will provide some consistency for customers following the recent temporary disruption while we roll out our new fleet of trains.”

The compensation scheme will go live on Monday 13 January until Saturday 29 February - information is available via the TPE website - https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/seasonticket-compensation

This can be claimed in addition to delay repay, which entitles all season and non-season ticket holders to receive a refund for journeys delayed for 30 minutes or more.