Tragedy as Morecambe woman in her 40s dies at the scene after being hit by car in Regent Road
Emergency services were called to the scene in Regent Road after the woman was struck by a Vauxhall Astra shortly before 8.30pm.
She sadly died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, said Lancashire Police.
The Vauxhall driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation, as the force appeals for anyone who witnessed the tragic collision to get in touch.
Sgt Kas Hussain said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died as a result of this collision.
“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any mobile, CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.”
Lancashire Police appeal
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a woman sadly died following a collision in Morecambe.
“We were called at shortly before 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 11) after the collision between a pedestrian and a Vauxhall Astra car on Regent Road.
“Very sadly the pedestrian, a woman in her 40s from Morecambe, suffered serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.
“Her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“The driver stopped at the scene.
“You can call us on 101 quoting log 1297 of March 11 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]“
