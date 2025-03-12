A woman in her 40s was knocked down and killed in Morecambe last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Regent Road after the woman was struck by a Vauxhall Astra shortly before 8.30pm.

She sadly died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed, said Lancashire Police.

The Vauxhall driver stopped at the scene and is assisting with the investigation, as the force appeals for anyone who witnessed the tragic collision to get in touch.

A woman in her 40s was knocked down and killed in Regent Road, Morecambe shortly before 8.30pm last night (Tuesday, March 11) | Google

Sgt Kas Hussain said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died as a result of this collision.

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any mobile, CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Lancashire Police appeal

“You can call us on 101 quoting log 1297 of March 11 or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]“

