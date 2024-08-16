Tragedy as person killed on railway between Preston and Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A person sadly died on the railway between Preston and Blackburn yesterday evening.

Police and paramedics were called to the tracks near Houghton at around 4.30pm where the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to the line near Hoghton at around 4.30pm today (Thursday, August 15) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Train operator Northern said all lines were blocked until around 8.45pm, with services delayed or cancelled through the evening.

Replacement bus services were used to transport passengers between Blackburn and Preston while York to Blackpool North services were suspended.