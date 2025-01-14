Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A person was tragically killed on a railway line in East Lancashire on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the tracks near Rishton station at around 8.30pm, where the casualty was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

All services were suspended and the station’s platforms taped off while British Transport Police investigated the tragic incident.

Emergency services were called to the railway near Rishton station at around 8.30pm on Sunday after a person was killed in a collision with a train | Submitted

The force has since confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson told the Post: "Officers were called to the line near Rishton railway station at around 8.30pm yesterday (Monday, January 12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."