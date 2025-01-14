Tragedy as person found dead on tracks near Rishton railway station
Emergency services were called to the tracks near Rishton station at around 8.30pm, where the casualty was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
All services were suspended and the station’s platforms taped off while British Transport Police investigated the tragic incident.
The force has since confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson told the Post: "Officers were called to the line near Rishton railway station at around 8.30pm yesterday (Monday, January 12) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."
