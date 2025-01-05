Tragedy after man found dead on M61 motorway as Greater Manchester Police appeal for witnesses
Emergency services were called to the scene at southbound junction 6 for Middlebrook at 4.30am yesterday (Saturday, January 4).
The motorway was closed for around 12 hours while police investigated, before reopening around 6.30pm.
Greater Manchester Police said it does not believe there any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, but is appealing for anyone who witnessed the tragic incident to get in touch.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At approximately 4.30am on Saturday (January 4), police were called to reports of a concern for welfare of a man on the M61.
“Emergency services attended and sadly a deceased male was found on the M61 southbound at junction 6 (Middlebrook). There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“The Serious Collision Investigation Unit and Bolton CID are currently undertaking a joint investigation.
“Officers are now appealing for any witnesses who may have been present in the area at the time to make a report to police. This includes appealing to anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.”
You can make a report to GMP by calling 0161 856 5757 quoting incident number 438 of 4/1/25.