Tragedy as man dies in 230ft horror fall from mountain ridge in Lake District
In their first call out of the year, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were alerted to the tragic incident on Sharp Edge, Blencathra at around 12.25pm on Thursday (January 2).
They made there way to the scene above Scales Tarn, along with the crew of Helimed 58, who landed nearby. The man had fallen 70m and the Keswick team recovered the body to H58 who then lifted the man to Keswick MR Base.
A spokesperson from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said: "Many thanks to H58, the Coastguard, and to the hill-goers who went to assist.
"Our thoughts and condolences go to the man’s family and friends."
