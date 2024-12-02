Tragedy as man dies after being hit by train on railway near Leyland station
Emergency services rushed to the scene at Leyland station after he was struck by a train at around 10.20pm on Saturday.
Police and and paramedics flooded the station while rail services through Leyland were suspended. Sadly, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Addressing passengers over his tannoy, the train driver said British Transport Police were initially treating the fatal collision as “an unexplained incident” and “forensic examinations” were taking place “on the entire station, including the tracks”.
However, the force has since confirmed to the Post that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Leyland station at around 10.20pm on Saturday, November 30 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Officers attended along with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Hundreds of passengers travelling on the Manchester to Preston service were stranded onboard for more than three hours while the emergency services worked at the scene.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
