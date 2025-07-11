A man in his 40s died after falling from a bike near a Lancashire beauty spot yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene after he reportedly fell from a Carrera bicycle in a car park by Barrowford Reservoir, near to Colne Road, Colne.

Lancashire Police say they are unsure exactly how he suffered his fatal injuries, but do not believe any other vehicles were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is underway and the force is appealing to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch.

A man in his 40s died in a car park by Barrowford Reservoir, near to Colne Road, after falling from a bike at 2.55pm, said Lancashire Police | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We have some really sad news to bring you this morning, as we appeal for your help.

“Yesterday, at 2.55pm, we received a report of a man being found with significant injuries, after falling from a Carrera bicycle in a car park by Barrowford Reservoir, near to Colne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services at the scene, the man, aged in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead.”

Sgt Kate Brady, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this incredibly distressing time.

“Whilst we don’t believe any other vehicles were involved, an investigation is underway to determine how the collision has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the cyclist prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

“Yesterday was a sunny day, and we know that there may have been people walking in the area that afternoon. If you saw the cyclist, or have any information that could assist us, please do get in touch.”

You can call 101 quoting log 0884 of July 10.