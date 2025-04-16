Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcyclist in his 70s died in a crash on the border with North Yorkshire yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A65 near Ingleton where the man was involved in a collision with a van at around 1.09pm.

He sadly died at the scene, said North Yorkshire Police.

The force is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with footage to get in touch.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A65 near Ingleton where the man was involved in a collision with a van at around 1.09pm.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We have some very sad news to share.

“We are appealing for witnesses, information, and dashcam following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred just south of Ingleton, on the North Yorkshire border with Lancashire.

“It happened at 1.09pm on Tuesday (April 15), on the A65 between Whinney Mire Lane and Green Lane, Ingleton.

“It involved a white Peugeot Partner panel van and a white BMW motorbike.

“Emergency services attended, and despite the best efforts of the public and emergency services, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70’s, sadly died at the scene.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle prior to it, to come forward. We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

“If you can help, please contact our Major Collision Investigation Team at appeals [email protected], make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

“Please quote reference number 12250066751 when providing details.”