Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old boy has sadly died after a crash near Garstang.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Garstang Road in Claughton-on-Brock at around 2.05pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash involved a Toyota Aygo and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike, and the rider of the motorbike - a 17-year-old boy - was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He later died in hospital from his injuries, said Lancashire Police.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses and those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike on Garstang Road in Claughton on Brock at 2:05pm on April 10.

“Very sadly, the rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, later died in hospital. His loved ones are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Sgt. Phil Baxendale, of our Roads Policing Unit added: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of the rider of the motorbike at this incredibly distressing time.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and any dashcam or CCTV footage you have of Garstang Road around the time of the collision.

“If you are able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”