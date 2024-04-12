Teenager motorcyclist dies after crash with Toyota Aygo in A6 Garstang Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 17-year-old boy has sadly died after a crash near Garstang.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Garstang Road in Claughton-on-Brock at around 2.05pm on Wednesday.
The crash involved a Toyota Aygo and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike, and the rider of the motorbike - a 17-year-old boy - was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
He later died in hospital from his injuries, said Lancashire Police.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Lexmoto Diablo 125 motorbike on Garstang Road in Claughton on Brock at 2:05pm on April 10.
“Very sadly, the rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, later died in hospital. His loved ones are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.”
Sgt. Phil Baxendale, of our Roads Policing Unit added: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of the rider of the motorbike at this incredibly distressing time.
“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and any dashcam or CCTV footage you have of Garstang Road around the time of the collision.
“If you are able to assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”
You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 or [email protected], quoting log 0759 of April 10.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.