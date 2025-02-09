Traffic stopped on the M6 southbound in Lancashire due to a crash

Traffic was stopped on the M6 southbound in Lancashire this morning due to a crash.

Traffic can be seen building by Junction 30 of the M6 at 9:32 am. Image: Traffic Cameras | Traffic Cameras

At 9:19am, National Highways: North-West tweeted that the M6 southbound between Junction 30 (for the M61) and Junction 29 (for BamberBridge), has had traffic stopped due to a collision.

National Highway added that there wa approximately 1.5 miles of congestion on approach as they advised “Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”

However at 9:43am, they confirmed that the collision had cleared and all lanes had reopened.

National Highways: North West tweeted: “ There is still approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.”