Traffic stopped on the M6 southbound in Lancashire due to a crash
At 9:19am, National Highways: North-West tweeted that the M6 southbound between Junction 30 (for the M61) and Junction 29 (for BamberBridge), has had traffic stopped due to a collision.
National Highway added that there wa approximately 1.5 miles of congestion on approach as they advised “Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning.”
However at 9:43am, they confirmed that the collision had cleared and all lanes had reopened.
National Highways: North West tweeted: “ There is still approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.”