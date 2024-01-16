"People are going nowhere, it's horrendous. We're pretty much trapped on our estate and can't get out."

Drivers are facing further delays at the scene of major roadworks in Preston today (Tuesday, January 16).

Gas main works have closed the northbound side of Tag Lane at the junction with Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol – but the route remains open to vehicles travelling the opposite way.

The crossroads where the two roads meet has now become a scene of chaos, according to locals – because drivers are making incorrect assumptions about the directions from which traffic will be emerging.

Multiple accidents have been reported in recent days leading to councillors and residents to call for an urgent rethink over the roadworks.

On Monday (January 15), traffic conditions were made worse when a water main burst in the middle of the junction. Four-way temporary traffic lights were put in place while United Utilities made urgent repairs.

And there was no respite for drivers today as a blanket of snow and icy patches led to some treacherous driving conditions along the road, with people reporting delays of around 30 minutes on approach to Tag Lane.

Queuing traffic on approach to the temporary four-way traffic lights at the junction of Tag Lane and Tanterton Hall Road in Ingol this morning (Tuesday, January 16)

Those living on housing estates off the main road say they have found themselves 'basically trapped' and unable to drive anywhere without becoming stuck in traffic for up to 30 minutes just moments after leaving their homes.

This morning saw nearly three miles of congestion with traffic backed up from Tag Lane / Tanterton Hall Road to near Lane Ends in Ashton.

"People are going nowhere. It's just horrendous," said local mum Naomi.

"For many of us who live round here, we're basically trapped - either you are forced to stay home or you brave the traffic and get stuck for half an hour or more outside your home.

"This burst water main and the bad weather couldn't have come at a worse time. It almost caused a total shutdown of the Tanterton and Ingol area.

"Journeys that usually take us no more than a minute or two are lasting more than half an hour and everyone's bracing themselves for the next accident."

Others living close to the junction have taken to social media to document the eight crashes and 'countless near-misses' they say have occurred since the road closure began last week.

Cadent – the company that is carrying out the gas works – has urged motorists to pay attention to the signs that have been put in place to help them navigate the temporary changes, while highways bosses have appealed to people to take “extra care”.

But Ingol and Tanterton Neighbourhood Council chair Neil Darby told the Lancashire Post that it “beggars belief that so many accidents have been allowed to happen in such a short space of time without a change being made”.

“The local Lib Dem councillors and the neighbourhood council have been working through our local county councillor to express our deep concern at the situation and have asked for Lancashire County Council to urgently work with Cadent to make this junction safer.

“How long until one of these accidents causes a serious injury?” asked Cllr Darby, who also represents the Ingol and Cotam ward on Preston City Council.

Traffic on approach to the roadworks at the junction of Tanterton Hall Road and Tag Lane in Ingol

However, one regular user of the junction blamed simple bad driving for the spate of accidents and close calls in recent days. Speaking to the Post, Hayley Keating said that she had almost been hit by a vehicle driven by someone whose manic manoeuvre had nothing to do with the road closure.

“I was coming up Tag Lane to turn left into Tanterton Hall Road and, at the time, there was a vehicle to the side of me, in the middle of the road, turning right – so we were all in the right position.

“Then, from the other side of Tanterton Hall Road [heading in my direction] a vehicle just flew across and cut us both up. I had to slam on, because he obviously didn’t see my car at the side of the one that was turning right. Luckily, the person behind me was [alert] or they would have run into my back.

“That was just a case of ‘going for it’ and putting your foot down – people are just doing what they want because a bit of road is closed. It’s still just like any crossroads – you should approach with caution, wait for it to be clear and then go. It’s just basic driving skills.

“There was even a vehicle that went [past the closure point] and was then having to swerve in and out of the cones,” Hayley said.

Are drivers being flummoxed by this sign on Tanterton Hall Road?

The Post understands that the permit for the work – which is to add extra capacity in order to ensure there’s enough gas to meet demand during the colder months – runs until mid-May, although the roadworks themselves may be modified during that period.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “Our highways regulation team met with Cadent at the end of last week to review the way the closure on Tag Lane and Tom Benson Way is operating, and made a number of recommendations.

“This includes placing extra signs on both sides of Tanterton Hall Road before the junction with Tag Lane, saying ‘Busy junction ahead, please take care when exiting the junction’, as well as other changes to signage to ensure maximum visibility for drivers negotiating the junction.