Ten days of major roadworks are to begin on a busy stretch of road between Lostock Hall and Penwortham next week.

Leyland Road will be reduced to a single lane between The Cawsey/Bee Lane roundabout and the railway bridge near the Sumpter Horse pub from Tuesday, May 7.

The works will continue for 10 days until Friday, May 17 and are likely to lead to significant traffic delays in the area, including journeys into Preston.

Parking on the road will be prohibited during the works, leaving those without driveways having to park elsewhere in the area, likely along The Cawsey and Bee Lane.

Lancashire County Council has not said whether the road will be closed in sections or the whole stretch will be reduced to one lane for the duration.

The works will take place both on the road and pavement - including repainting yellow lines and bus stop markings, kerb alterations and surface patch repairs.

The roadworks along Leyland Road are due to begin on Tuesday, April 7 and will last 10 days

The Council’s highway team said these are ‘essential repairs’ needed ahead of the main works to take place at a later date, which will require a further closure in Leyland Road.