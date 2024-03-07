Traffic easing on M6 and M55 near Preston after Lancashire Police respond to 'concern for welfare' incident
Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and the M55 near Preston as police responded to a "concern for welfare" incident.
Congestion was building on the M6 northbound between junctions 31A (Haighton) and 32 (Broughton) at around 3.40pm.
Traffic was also building on the M55 eastbound near junction 1 (Broughton Roundabout).
Motorists stuck in the traffic reported seeing several black unmarked police cars speeding down the hard shoulder of the M6.
Lancashire Police later confirmed there was a "concern for welfare but all resolved now."
Congestion was easing by 5.50pm but traffic was still moving slowly on the northbound carriageway between junctions 31A and 32.
A crash also partially blocked B6242 Andertons Way both ways between B6241 Eastway and Redsands Drive (Anderton Arms Roundabout) at around 3.45pm.
Heavy traffic was subsequently building in the area as motorists attempted to join the motorway.