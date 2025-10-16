An overturned lorry on the M60 is causing a tailback of traffic and delays of 60 minutes.

Two lanes of four are currently closed on the M60 in Greater Manchester anti-clockwise between J17 and J16.

This is due to a broken down lorry in lane three.

Traffic is queueing on the M60 this morning due to an overturned lorry. There are 60 minute delays stretching back to J19 of the M62. | motorwaycameras.co.uk

National Highways traffic officers are on scene awaiting recovery.

There are 60 minute delays stretching back to J19 of the M62.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.