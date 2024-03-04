Boy, 2, in serious condition after being hit by car on A6 Garstang Road in Fulwood
A two-year-old boy remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Fulwood yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Garstang Road - near the junction with York Avenue - shortly after 11am.
Police closed the road while paramedics attended to the toddler before he was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.
Speaking to the Post, Lancashire Police confirmed the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made. The force added that the circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.
Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage are asked to get in touch.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "At 11.09am on Sunday, we were called by the ambulance service to a report of a road traffic collision on Garstang Road in Fulwood, near to the junction with The Triangle.
"Officers attended and found that a car had collided with a child. The boy, who is 2 years old, was airlifted to hospital having sustained serious injuries."
Sgt Matt Davidson from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit added: "First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family of the boy and all those affected by the collision today.
"I am now appealing to you, the public, to ask that if you witnessed this collision, or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from Garstang Road or the surrounding areas between 11am and 11.15am this morning, to please get in contact."
Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 0490 of 3rd March 2024 or contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via email at [email protected]