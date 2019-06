Have your say

A driver visiting the UK narrowly avoided serious injury after crashing his car on the M6.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted about the incident, saying the man was lucky to be unscathed.

The car veered off the carriageway.

The crash, which did not involve any other drivers, happened north of Lancaster University on the M6, at 3:15pm.

Police say the driver was "taken off the network" and brought to a train station "to continue his journey."