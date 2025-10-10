This is why car drivers are not yet being fined for using new Preston bus lane

Problems with the cameras set up to monitor Preston’s newest bus lane are the reason that motorists are not yet being fined if they break the rules, the Lancashire Post can reveal.

The city’s ninth bus-only zone was installed on a stretch of New Hall Lane back in February, but Lancashire County Council has previously acknowledged that it has not so far been enforcing the restriction. The authority would usually dish out penalty charge notices of £70 – reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days – to drivers caught flouting bus priority measures.

Although county highways bosses usually offer a grace period after a new bus lane is introduced, during which rule-breakers are given a warning rather than a fine, that window is normally measured in weeks – not the seven months that have now elapsed since work on the facility on New Hall Lane was completed.

Even that formal bedding-in time has yet to begin, with the operation of the bus lane – on the city-bound side of the carriageway, between Fishwick Road and Witton Street – currently reliant solely on the willingness of motorists to obey the signs and road markings.

The bus lane cameras are in position on New Hall Lane - but are not yet catching any drivers breaking the rules | National World

County Cllr Warren Goldsworthy, cabinet member for highways and transport, said enforcement of the rules “is currently delayed due to camera issues” – although no specific details have been revealed as to the nature of the problem.

The decision to introduce the bus lane was taken last year by the previous Conservative administration at County Hall and, in March – just over a month before Reform UK took control of the authority – officials indicated that the cameras were due to start working in May. However, the switch-on never happened.

County Cllr Warren Goldsworthy said drivers will be informed before enforcement does finally begin and confirmed that – in spite of the delay to date – “a short grace period” will still be provided, “with no fines issued initially”.

“In the meantime, motorists are asked to follow the clearly marked signs and use the correct lanes,” he added.

The authority has also said there is no evidence to support the results of a survey conducted by a local councillor, to which a majority of respondents claimed journeys on the busy route had deteriorated since the bus lane appeared – even for those on board the very buses that the change was intended to benefit.

County Cllr Goldsworthy said that early feedback from bus operators was that the new layout had already “improved journey times and reliability” – notwithstanding the fact that there was not yet any punishment to deter the drivers of unauthorised vehicles from drifting into the reserved lane.

He added that all road users could expect to benefit from a forthcoming revamp of New Hall Lane’s junction with London Road.

“Phase 1 of the New Hall Lane bus lane scheme has introduced a dedicated westbound bus and cycle lane within the existing road layout. Drivers still have access to the usual single lane – and parking restrictions remain unchanged.

“Due to the road’s width, the impact on congestion has been minimal.

“Phase 2, planned for 2026, will include major signal upgrades and widened filter lanes at the London Road/New Hall Lane junction.

“Once complete, the scheme will benefit general traffic as well as improve public transport journey times and timetable reliability.”

Ninety-four percent of the 530 people who responded to a survey carried out last month by Preston city councillor Suleman Sarwar – who represents the St. Matthew’s ward, which incorporates New Hall Lane – said traffic had “worsened” since the bus lane was introduced.

Further analysis of the results by the Post found that of the 331 respondents who answered a question based on them being bus users on New Hall Lane, 249 – or 75 percent – said the “quality” of their journeys had deteriorated under the new arrangements. Sixty-eight people said there had been no change, while just 14 said their experience had improved.

Overall, 94 percent of people wanted the road put back the way it was.